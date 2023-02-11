After a series of incredibly fire singles, Skrillex has finally revealed the release date for his long-awaited album. Set to arrive next week, Quest For Fire, boasts an incredible set of collaborators, as well as Skrillex experimenting with a variety of sounds.

This album comes after a brief hiatus, as Skrillex revealed on Twitter last month that he took some time off from releasing music and performing festival sets in order to work on himself. Now, it appears he is in a better place, and all the more ready to share his new sounds with the world.

“For the first time in 4-5 years I’ve found a new sense of peace,” he said in a Tweet last month on his 35th birthday. “It took so much work and sacrifice to get here.”

He continued, saying, “There’s my bday tweet to you all.. Turing 35 for me was realizing the are certain f*cks you should not give , you’ll be more free for that”

Quest For Fire marks Skrillex’s first album in nine years, his last being 2014’s Recess. Over the past month, Skrillex has released several singles ahead of Quest For Fire, including “Way Back” with Trippie Redd and PinkPantheress, “Rumble” with Fred Again.. and Flowdan, “Leave Me Like This” with Bobby Raps, and “Xena” with Nai Barghouti.

Quest For Fire is out 2/17 via OWSLA/Atlantic. You can pre-save it here.

