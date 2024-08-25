On August 23, Slipknot revealed that its turntablist, DJ Sid Wilson was involved in a horrific accident. After receiving medical treatment following the fire explosion, Wilson seemed to be in much better spirits. Although his road to recovery will be rough, his boo and TV host Kelly Osbourne will ensure it is filled with laughter.

Yesterday (August 24), Osbourne rattled off a flurry of jokes about Wilson’s accident, whom she shares a son with, to encourage other musicians to stay away from anything flammable.

In a series of images uploaded to her Instagram stories, Osbourne created a playlist of tracks fit for the tragic occasion. The songs plastered on photos of an agonized Wilson included Adele’s “Set Fire To The Rain,” Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start The Fire,” Jerry Lee Lewis’ “Great Balls Of Fire,” The Prodigy’s “Firestarter,” and Alicia Keys’ “Girl On Fire.”

But it wasn’t all a laughing matter. The first post shared to Osbourne’s account was a video in which she thanked fans for their well-wishes before she picked Wilson up from the hospital.