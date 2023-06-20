Slowdive announced that their next album, Everything Is Alive, will drop this fall. The band has ushered in the new era with a lead single, “Kisses,” a dreamy track that sprinkles in some gentle guitar breaks. It also matches the energy of the music video, which portrays a late-night motorcycle ride through the city.

“It wouldn’t feel right to make a really dark record right now,” vocalist Neil Halstead shared in a statement. “The album is quite eclectic emotionally, but it does feel hopeful.”

“If this video evokes emotion, it’s largely due to our excellent cast. In particular Charlie and Claudia, two courageous and beautiful souls who threw themselves into their roles and set a tone of fearless vulnerability,” the music video’s director, Noel Paul, added.

Given this is Slowdive’s first new album in six years, they have also dedicated it to vocalist Rachel Goswell’s mother and drummer Simon Scott’s father — both parents who passed away in 2020. “There were some profound shifts for some of us personally,” Goswell said.

Finally, Slowdive announced new tour dates in North America and Europe for the fall. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m. local time, and more info can be found here.

1. “Shanty”

2. “Prayer Remembered”

3. “Alife”

4. “Andalucia Plays”

5. “Kisses”

6. “Skin In The Game”

7. “Chained To A Cloud”

8. “The Slab”

09/23 — Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

09/25 — Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston

09/27 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

09/28 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

09/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/30 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/02 — Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy @ Mahall’s

10/03 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/04 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

10/06 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/07 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

10/09 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/10 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/12 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

10/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

10/30 — Glasgow, UK @ QMU

10/31 — Manchester, UK @ Ritz

11/01 — Bristol, UK @ SWX

11/03 — London, UK @ Troxy

11/05 — Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall

11/06 — Dublin, IE @ National Stadium

Everything Is Alive is out 9/1 via Dead Oceans. Find more information here.