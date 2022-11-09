We’re living in the golden age of artist-led music festivals. Regardless of what you’re music stylings tend to favor, there’s now something for every palette on the music festival circuit. In the past 3o days alone, we’ve seen Deftones put on another edition of their rock and rap Dia De Los Deftones in San Diego, Lil Wayne made sure that Lil Weezyana came back to his hometown of New Orleans, and Porter Robinson’s Second Sky dreamworld fest went down in Oakland for the second time. Now Snail Mail is scoring one for the indie rock heads with Valentine Fest coming to Lindsey Jordan’s hometown of Baltimore next year.

Named after Snail Mail’s latest album, Valentine (and the wildly popular self-titled lead single), Valentine Fest is happening across five nights from February 10th through February 14th. The lineup will be different each night, with Jordan bringing on surprise acts to each bill. Baltimore’s Ottobar is a 350-capacity venue, so the handful of shows will be an intimate affair.

“It’s been almost five years since I’ve played my hometown,” Jordan said in a statement, “So we’re playing five nights of shows, leading up to Valentine’s Day, with a surprise band (or two) every night, curated by me. We tried to do this last year, but had to cancel for surgery! Feels worth the wait :) I’ll see you at the Ottobar :)”

Tickets for Valentine Fest go on sale Friday, November 11th at 10 a.m. ET here. Also check out Snail Mail’s remaining tour dates with Turnstile here.