Here Is Soccer Mommy’s ‘The Lost Shows’ Tour Setlist

Soccer Mommy is scheduled to perform at Project Pabst 2024 in late July, but the artist born Sophia Allison is squeezing in a few headlining dates beforehand. The Lost Shows started at Stone Circle Theatre in New York City on May 31 and will continue this week in Los Angeles, California on June 4 and Chicago, Illinois on June 7 before wrapping in Nashville, Tennessee on June 9.

“Been busy working on some new music,” Soccer Mommy captioned, in part, an Instagram announcement on May 7. “[I] can’t say too much yet, but I really wanted to focus on the songwriting and keep the production more organic. I want to preview some of it in a more intimate way, so I’m excited to announce The Lost Shows!”

Below is Soccer Mommy’s The Lost Shows setlist, according to fans’ who chronicled it on setlist.fm from Soccer Mommy’s opening night.