From Founders Entertainment, the folks behind the Governors Ball Music Festival, comes Sound On Sound, a stacked new festival boasting an eclectic lineup of world-class musicians.

The two-day festival takes place at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Connecticut from September 24th to 25th. Headliners across the two days include Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, The Lumineers, and Stevie Nicks. Joining them on the bill of rock, alternative, and soul acts are The National, Brandi Carlisle, Jenny Lewis, Ziggy Marley, Father John Misty, and more.

The vision for Sound On Sound is to show that Connecticut is more than just a place to live and work. “You can enjoy everything from great State Parks to incredible music,” said Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont. “We’re investing in our cities, our green spaces, and in transportation, and it’s paying off. Our state is a growing entertainment hub where more and more concerts are being hosted, movies are being filmed, and families are vacationing.”

The festival will also offer a hyperlocal selection of Connecticut food and beverage vendors, including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options. “As a Connecticut resident…I am proud to present a festival that celebrates exceptional music, hand-selected local food and libations, and outdoor fun spent at the beautiful Seaside Park,” said Jordan Wolowitz of Founders Entertainment in a statement.

Additionally, Sound On Sound plans to partner with Adam J. Lewis Academy, Make-A-Wish Connecticut, and Special Olympics Connecticut to give back to the local community, with more details to come later.

Check out the festival poster with the full lineup below. A special presale for two-day GA and VIP tickets is available exclusively for Citi card members today through Friday, February 18th. Fans can also subscribe to the Sound On Sound email list and text notifications to receive a presale code with early access to tickets on Thursday, February 17th at 10 a.m. ET. General on-sale begins Friday, February 18th at noon ET.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.