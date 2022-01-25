Governors Ball’s 2022 Lineup Is Led By Kid Cudi, Halsey, And J. Cole

We’re almost through the first month of 2022, which means that summer festival lineup announcements are starting to make their way out there. Today, one of the country’s biggest fests, Governors Ball, has unveiled its 2022 lineup, which is led by Kid Cudi, Halsey, and J. Cole.

WHATS POPPIN🔥@Citibank presale for all tickets available now. General onsale starts Thurs, 1/27 at 12PM ET. pic.twitter.com/VAJ5RRuIga — The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) January 25, 2022

The fest takes place from June 10 to 12 at New York’s Citi Field and Kid Cudi leads the first day, which also includes Migos, Jack Harlow, Louis The Child, Black Pumas, Skepta, Quinn XCII, Madeon, Jpegmafia, Beabadoobee, Coi Leray, Channel Tres, Samia, Blue DeTiger, Aly & AJ, Paris Texas, Julia Wold, Between Friends, Ultra Q, and Plastic Picnic.

Halsey is Saturday’s headliner and also performing on that day are Flume, Roddy Ricch, Joji, Still Woozy, Ashnikko, YG, Chelsea Cutler, Tove Lo, Denzel Curry, Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal), Gus Dapperton, Benee, Peach Tree Rascals, The Teskey Brothers, Valley, Almost Monday, Dehd, Octacio The Dweeb, and Millington.

Finally, J. Cole will close out the final day, along with Playboi Carti, Glass Animals, Kaytranada, Clairo, Becky G, Jazmine Sullivan, 100 Gecs, Japanese Breakfast, JID, Coin, Soccer Mommy, Surf Curse, Duckwrth, Del Water Gap, Jax, Ken Carson, De’Wayne, The Brummies, and Kaien Cruz.

Check out the lineup poster below.

WHATS POPPIN🔥@Citibank presale for all tickets available now. General onsale starts Thurs, 1/27 at 12PM ET. pic.twitter.com/VAJ5RRuIga — The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) January 25, 2022

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.