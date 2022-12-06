Spoon Gave An Electrifying Performance Of ‘Wild’ On ‘The Late Show’

Spoon just got nominated for a Grammy for Best Rock Album for their new LP Lucifer On The Sofa. The band brought the songs on a co-headlining tour alongside Interpol, and now they’ve performed the track “Wild” on The Late Show With Steven Colbert.

“Wild” is infectious and electrifying live, moving with relentless energy in this late-night television performance. Britt Daniel’s vocals are clean and passionate while the guitar work is nothing short of energetic. It’s a song that becomes even more powerful and invigorating in a live setting

About Lucifer On The Sofa, Daniel said, “It’s a record we decided we wanted to make when we were touring the last one. We toured Hot Thoughts longer and with more shows than any other album we’ve ever done, which is saying a lot. While we were out there, we kept discovering that we were playing the songs from the last album better on the road than they were on the record. So the idea was to take that energy that you get from playing songs live and being on the road and hashing out the songs, using that energy first.”

Watch their performance of “Wild” on The Late Show With Steven Colbert above.