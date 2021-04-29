Squirrel Flower Gets Vulnerable On The Slow-Burning ‘I’ll Go Running’

Squirrel Flower has life after apocalypse in her personal pipeline, as her upcoming album Planet (i) is named after a fictional planet to which humanity will flock once we’ve sufficiently ruined Earth. Ahead of the album’s June release, Squirrel Flower has shared a vulnerable new song, “I’ll Go Running.”

She says of the song:

“‘I’ll Go Running’ is about the darker side of being an artist — the pressure to make things brand new, shocking, to give everything away and open yourself completely without always getting intentional listening and consumption in return. To be vulnerable to a knife. To be fresh, new, to give it all away. But it’s powerful to offer yourself and your art without fear, which is what I try to do with this album. That’s why this is the opening track.”

Listen to “I’ll Go Running” above and check out Squirrel Flower’s upcoming tour dates, all in support of Soccer Mommy, below.

09/15 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

09/16 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

09/17 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

09/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/19 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/21 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

09/22 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

09/23 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

09/25 — Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre

09/26 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

09/28 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

09/29 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/01 — Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

Planet (i) is out 6/25 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.