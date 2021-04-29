Squirrel Flower Gets Vulnerable On The Slow-Burning ‘I’ll Go Running’

Squirrel Flower has life after apocalypse in her personal pipeline, as her upcoming album Planet (i) is named after a fictional planet to which humanity will flock once we’ve sufficiently ruined Earth. Ahead of the album’s June release, Squirrel Flower has shared a vulnerable new song, “I’ll Go Running.”
She says of the song:
“‘I’ll Go Running’ is about the darker side of being an artist — the pressure to make things brand new, shocking, to give everything away and open yourself completely without always getting intentional listening and consumption in return. To be vulnerable to a knife. To be fresh, new, to give it all away. But it’s powerful to offer yourself and your art without fear, which is what I try to do with this album. That’s why this is the opening track.”
Listen to “I’ll Go Running” above and check out Squirrel Flower’s upcoming tour dates, all in support of Soccer Mommy, below.
09/15 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
09/16 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
09/17 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
09/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
09/19 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
09/21 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
09/22 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
09/23 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
09/25 — Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre
09/26 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
09/28 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
09/29 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/01 — Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
Planet (i) is out 6/25 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.