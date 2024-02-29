We’re a few years removed from St. Vincent’s last album, 2021’s Daddy’s Home. Now, Annie Clark is back: Today (February 29), she announced All Born Screaming, her seventh album. The project is set to drop on April 26, but before that, she has shared a new single, “Broken Man.” While Daddy’s Home wore its ’70s influences on its sleeve, “Broken Man” boasts more of an experimental and aggressive rock sound.

A press release notes Clark worked on the album with Foo Fighters members Dave Grohl and Josh Freese, Stella Mogzawa of Warpaint, Cate Le Bon (who appears on the album-closing title track as the project’s sole credited feature), Rachel Eckroth, Mark Guiliana, Justin Meldal-Johnsen, and David Ralicke.

Clark says of the project, “There are some places, emotionally, that you can only get to by taking the long walk into the woods alone — to find out what your heart is really saying. It sounds real because it is real.”

Listen to “Broken Man” above and find the All Born Screaming cover art and tracklist below.