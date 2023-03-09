St. Vincent
Indie

St. Vincent Gave A Lush Performance Of Portishead’s ‘Glory Box’ With The Roots On ‘The Tonight Show’

In 2021, St. Vincent released the ’70s-inspired album Daddy’s Home. Last summer, she did a week-long residency with The Late Show With Stephen Colbert house band, which included a Stevie Wonder cover with a Stranger Things actor and a performance of her song “Down.”

She’s back on late-night television. Last night (March 8), she teamed up with The Roots for a cover of “Glory Box” by Portishead on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The performance is dreamy and hypnotizing. Annie Clark’s vocals are stronger than ever against entrancing guitars. Check out the stunning rendition below.

St. Vincent’s live performances have been plentiful lately. In December, she unexpectedly joined Metallica onstage for “Nothing Else Matters” in Los Angeles at their annual Helping Hands Concert and Auction fundraising event. Pretty soon she’ll be heading out on the road with the Red Hot Chili Peppers for The Global Stadium Tour.

The singer also debuted her new podcast History Listen: Rock in January. “It’s been so fun going back through rock history and revisiting some of my favorite artists and songs, including a bunch that don’t get the recognition they should,” she said in a statement. “When you put it all together, you can see how history repeats and echoes through generations, how music links the past to the present, artist-to-artist. And some of these stories are absolutely wild.”

