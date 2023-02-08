Days after the producer Steve Albini started an online discourse about his thoughts on Steely Dan, tons of musicians have chosen their sides in the debate over whether they’re actually a good band.

“I will always be the kind of punk that sh*ts on Steely Dan,” Albini originally said in a Twitter thread earlier this week (February 6). “Christ the amount of human effort wasted to sound like an SNL band warm up.”

I will always be the kind of punk that shits on Steely Dan — steve albini (@electricalWSOP) February 6, 2023

Christ the amount of human effort wasted to sound like an SNL band warm up. — steve albini (@electricalWSOP) February 6, 2023

Some musicians that are currently, and intensely, pro-Steely Dan include Jenny Lewis and St. Vincent. Both expressed a similar sentiment: “I f*cking love Steely Dan.”

i fucking love steely dan — jenny lewis (@jennylewis) February 6, 2023

For the record — I FUCKING LOVE STEELY DAN. — St. Vincent (@st_vincent) February 8, 2023

Actor Ben Stiller also backed this team, adding a simple “me too” to Lewis’ tweet. She went on to note that De La Soul were the ones who got her into the band, seemingly after they sampled Steely’s “Peg” for their 1989 song, “Eye Know.”

Me too — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) February 7, 2023

thanks to De la Soul for hipping me to Steely Dan — jenny lewis (@jennylewis) February 6, 2023

However, not everyone was as thrilled about Steely Dan as Jason Isbell weighed in about his wife being a staunch anti.

“My wife hates Steely Dan so much she’s starting a fan group called the Albini Babies,” he tweeted.

My wife hates Steely Dan so much she’s starting a fan group called the Albini Babies — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) February 7, 2023

“Sir please pass on from me to your kind missus the highest appropriate compliment. She is a good woman. And now I’ll leave you be,” Albini replied to Isbell’s post.

Continue scrolling for more musicians choosing their sides on Steely Dan.

Steely Dan is one of my favorite bands. I can’t quite understand why people would hate such beautifully and lovingly made music. Is it a “try hard” thing? Even if it’s bad, why bother noticing it? Ah well, good times! ❤️ — Dan Wilson (@DanWilsonMusic) February 8, 2023

For the record, I don’t like Steely Dan either, terrible fucking music — Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJaneGrace) February 6, 2023

Kaye’s right: Steely Dan is the best American rock band of all time https://t.co/tuSBd8rBHY — Teen Daze (@teendaze) February 7, 2023

