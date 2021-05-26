St. Vincent followed up her 2017 Grammy Award winning album Masseduction earlier this month with Daddy’s Home, a highly referential effort that pulls from early ’70s music. All of the press materials associated with St. Vincent’s new LP are heavily influenced by the retro era, and her recent performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is no different.

Drawing inspiration from ’70s television series, St. Vincent takes the stage to perform her groovy track “Down.” The musician wore a blonde bob wig, a staple of her Daddy’s Home aesthetic, and a beige trench coat with the word “Daddy” stitched in the lapel.

Along with the late-night performance, St. Vincent has unveiled dates to her two-month Daddy’s Home tour. It kicks off in early August in Maine and features a few appearances at festivals like Pitchfork and Austin City Limits before coming to an end with an October show in Detroit.

Watch St. Vincent perform “Down” on The Tonight Show above and see her Daddy’s Home 2021 tour dates below.

09/03 — Thompson’s Point @ Portland, ME

09/04 — Higher Ground @ Burlington, VT

09/07 — The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center @ Cincinnati, OH

09/08 — Stage AE Indoor @ Pittsburgh, PA

09/10 — Egyptian Room @ Indianapolis, IN

09/11 — Pitchfork Festival @ Chicago, IL

09/14 — The Armory @ Minneapolis, MN

09/16 — Mission Ballroom @ Denver, CO

09/18 — SLC Twilight Series at Gallivan Center @ Salt Lake City, UT

09/19 — Life Is Beautiful @ Las Vegas, NV

09/22 — Vina Robles @ Paso Robles, CA

09/23 — The Greek Theatre @ Berkeley, CA

09/24 — Hollywood Bowl @ Los Angeles, CA

10/03 — ACL @ Austin, TX

10/05 — The Criterion @ Oklahoma City, OK

10/07 — Uptown Theater @ Kansas City, MO

10/08 — Pageant @ St. Louis, MO

10/09 — Ascend Amphitheater @ Nashville, TN

10/11 — The Met @ Philadelphia, PA

10/14 — Boch Center — Wang Theatre @ Boston, MA

10/15 — College Street Music Hall @ New Haven, CT

10/18 — Agora Theatre @ Cleveland, OH

10/20 — Fillmore @ Detroit, MI

Daddy’s Home is out now via Loma Vista. Get it here and revisit Uproxx’s review of the album here.