In just a few days, St. Vincent will have a new album out, as Daddy’s Home is set for release at the end of this week. Annie Clark promoted the effort thus far with advance singles and a Saturday Night Live appearance. Today, she has offered what will presumably be the final pre-album single, “Down.”

She has shared a new video for the track and like the visuals that have preceded it, it has a ’70s-inspired aesthetic. As for the song, it’s a funky and punchy number on which she vows to best her opposition.

Clark previously said of Daddy’s Home, “I would say it’s the sound of being down and out downtown in New York, 1973. Glamour that hasn’t slept for three days. […] I went back to these records that I probably listened to more in my life than at any other time. Music made in New York from 1971 to ’76, typically post-flower child, kick the hippie idealism out of it, America’s in a recession but pre-disco, the sort of gritty, raw, wiggly nihilistic part of that. It’s not a glamorous time, there’s a lot of dirt under the fingernails. It was really about feel and vibe but with song and stories.”

Watch the “Down” video above.

Daddy’s Home is out 5/14 via Loma Vista. Pre-order it here.