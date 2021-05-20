It seems like Taylor Swift can do a bit of everything, and that apparently includes cooking lessons. On a recent episode of Jessie Ware’s Table Manners podcast, St. Vincent told a story about a time that Swift taught her how to cook a meal, which St. Vincent was later disastrously unable to replicate for her friends (as NME notes).

The tale began:

“Around… I think it was probably 2015, Taylor Swift — who you might know — invited me over to teach me how to cook a steak, asparagus, and cauliflower, something like that. And it’s very sweet of her to have done that and I don’t remember exactly why… I don’t remember if she experienced that I couldn’t cook and thought, ‘I’m going to help this girl.’ I’m not really sure how it came about, but she brought me home and she taught me how to do the thing.”

It was only much later that disaster struck:

“So flashforward, a couple months later, I’m at my Laurel Canyons studio and I’m like, ‘You know what, I’m going to have a couple of friends over, make this meal that Taylor showed me how to make.’ And my friends still mock me for it, to this day. I hear of them basically being ‘raw, crusty cauliflower’ and ‘hockey puck steaks.’ And these are people who one, they’re in the hospitality industry, they know how to cook. They know how to eat. You know, just people who know how to [be] like, ‘Here, come over,’ and there’s candles lit and there’s all the things that make an experience wonderful… I didn’t do any of that sh*t and I made them terrible food. They still mock me for it to this day.”

Listen to the full Table Manners episode with St. Vincent here.