In just a little over a month, St. Vincent will release her seventh album, Daddy’s Home, her first full-length project in almost four years. At the moment, the singer, born Annie Clark, is in the midst of a promotional run for the project, which has featured surprise wall posters, a set of singles, and a visual for the one of the songs as well.

St. Vincent continued that run Saturday with a recent appearance on Saturday Night Live where she performed the two singles from Daddy’s Home live for the first time. The night began with a rendition of “Pay Your Way In Pain,” the lead single from the upcoming project, and concluded her SNL night with “The Melting Of The Sun,” a track she released on Thursday.

After started teasing Daddy’s Home at the end of February, St. Vincent spoke about the upcoming album with The New Cue, the new newsletter from former Q Magazine editors Ted Kessler, Chris Catchpole, and Niall Doherty. “I would say it’s the sound of being down and out downtown in New York, 1973,” she said. “Glamour that hasn’t slept for three days. […] I went back to these records that I probably listened to more in my life than at any other time. Music made in New York from 1971 to ’76, typically post-flower child, kick the hippie idealism out of it, America’s in a recession but pre-disco, the sort of gritty, raw, wiggly nihilistic part of that.”

You can watch both performances in the videos above.

Daddy’s Home is out 5/14 via Loma Vista. Pre-order it here.