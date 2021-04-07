A few days ago, St. Vincent gave “The Melting Of The Sun” its debut live performance during her stint on Saturday Night Live. Now she’s back with a new video for the track and it goes along with the ’70s-inspired aesthetic that Annie Clark has said her new album Daddy’s Home has. The clip is a vintage-looking animation featuring a lot of orange, brown, and green, as well as St. Vincent as a Teletubbies-style sun.

Clark previously told Rolling Stone of the song, “People tried to quiet [women in entertainment] when they were saying something that was righteous or true or hard to hear. [‘Melting Of The Sun’] in particular is a love letter to strong, brilliant female artists. Each of them survived in an environment that was in a lot of ways hostile to them.”

Clark also previously said of Daddy’s Home more broadly, “I would say it’s the sound of being down and out downtown in New York, 1973. Glamour that hasn’t slept for three days. […] I went back to these records that I probably listened to more in my life than at any other time. Music made in New York from 1971 to ’76, typically post-flower child, kick the hippie idealism out of it, America’s in a recession but pre-disco, the sort of gritty, raw, wiggly nihilistic part of that. It’s not a glamorous time, there’s a lot of dirt under the fingernails. It was really about feel and vibe but with song and stories.”

Watch the “Melting Of The Sun” video above.

Daddy’s Home is out 5/14 via Loma Vista. Pre-order it here.