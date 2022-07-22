The Late Show With Stephen Colbert is trying something different next week. For the first time ever, the show will be bringing in musical guests for a week-long residency with the Stay Human house band. St. Vincent’s Annie Clark will be kicking things off alongside the Jon Batiste-led ensemble.

St. Vincent will be appearing on The Late Show every night from July 25th to 28th. Following the “Pay Your Way In Pain” singer’s residency, Deadline reports that James Taylor will embark on his own stint on the show beginning the week of August 1st and then Joe Walsh of The Eagles beginning on the week of August 8th. (Batiste, by the way, presumably won’t be present for any of these residencies, since he’s currently taking the summer off from the show.) The move is similar to what The Late Late Show With James Corden did last year, with residencies from Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, and Harry Styles.

Following St. Vincent’s residency, Clark and company have a busy September on tour. St. Vincent will be performing dates with Roxy Music and Red Hot Chili Peppers, as well as a couple of festival plays, including Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival on October 2nd.

Check out St. Vincent’s upcoming tour dates below and find more info on The Late Show residencies here.

09/07 – Toronto, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena*

09/09 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena*

09/10 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park**

09/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden*

09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center*

09/17 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond 2022

09/19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center*

09/21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center*

09/23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center*

09/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center*

09/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum*

10/02 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Fest 2022

* with Roxy Music

** with Red Hot Chili Peppers

