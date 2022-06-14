Last year, Eddie Vedder’s artist-driven Ohana Festival on Doheny State Beach beach in Dana Point, CA, added the “Ohana Encore” weekend. Now the format is back for 2022, with the second wave of the fest happening the following week, stretching across two days instead of the first weekend’s three. But the level of talent at Ohana Encore is still spectacular and a different slate altogether that should delight both the folks who can’t make it to weekend one, as well as the Pearl Jam/Vedder superfans that just can’t get enough. It’s a unique approach to the two weekend function, rather than the two carbon copy weekend route that you see with fests like Coachella and Baja Beach Fest.

Ohana Encore, taking place on October 8th and 9th, will bring Alanis Morisette, The Black Keys, Haim, The Roots, and of course, Vedder, to the three beachside stages in the Southern California shoreline. Meanwhile the 3-day weekend on September 30th to October 2nd, will be headlined by Stevie Nicks, Jack White, and Pink, as well as Vedder.

Other highlight artists appearing on the newly announced Ohana Encore lineup are Band of Horses, Julieta Venegas, Afghan Whigs, Amyl & The Sniffers, Iceage, Hamilton Leithauser, Marcus King, Jamie Wyatt, and more.

Pre-sale tickets for Ohana Encore go live this Thursday at 10am PST here.

