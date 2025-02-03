St. Vincent ended up being one of the winningest artists at the 2025 Grammys, coming home with three awards, good enough to tie for third-most overall behind Kendrick Lamar with five and Sierra Ferrell with four. It turns out Annie Clark is winning in more ways than that: She recently got married and had a kid.

While accepting the award for Best Alternative Music Performance during the pre-show, St. Vincent started her speech (here’s a video of it) by thanking her “beautiful family: my beautiful wife Leah and our beautiful daughter.”

That may sound like a typical thing to say after getting a Grammy, but St. Vincent had not previously publicly revealed that she was married or had become a parent.

In the backstage press room later on (video here), a reporter congratulated St. Vincent on the family news and noted he was “totally unaware” of it, and St. Vincent interjected, “Oh, most people were, that’s OK. It was kept… she’s young, we’ve kept it under wraps.” She added, “The child is young, just to be clear: The child is young, not the wife.”

During a 2024 Billboard interview about her album All Born Screaming, St. Vincent explained, “Every record I’ve ever made has been so personal about what’s going on in my life at any given time. I’m queer. I know how to code-switch. The idea of identity as performance has been very clear to me since I was a child. […] I’m queer, I’m living in multitudes, but this record in particular is not about persona or deconstruction.”