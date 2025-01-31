The surviving members of Nirvana — drummer Dave Grohl and bassist Krist Novoselic, as well as touring guitarist Pat Smear — reunited for the first time in five years at the FireAid benefit concert.

The trio played a ferocious four-song set at the Kia Forum with four different lead singers: St. Vincent on “Breed,” Kim Gordon on “School,” Joan Jett on “Territorial Pissings,” and Grohl’s daughter Violet on “All Apologies.” (Notably, this is the first time Grohl has performed in public since he revealed that he had “a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage.”)

You can watch the performance here.

Nearly every time Nirvana has reunited since Kurt Cobain’s death, including a performance at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony, it’s been with female lead singers. “We thought, ‘Wait, it has to be all women. Don’t even ask anyone else. If we can fill the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame performance with these incredible women singing Nirvana songs, then we’ll have achieved our own revolution.’ It also added a whole other dimension to the show,” Grohl explained to Rolling Stone in 2014. “It added substance and depth, so it didn’t turn into a eulogy. It was more about the future.”