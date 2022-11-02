Steady Holiday is set to release her fourth album, Newfound Oxygen, early next year. In tandem with the announcement, Steady Holiday has shared a new single, “Can’t Find A Way.”

On the song, Dre Babinski sings of the pain of not being able to requite someone’s love.

“Can’t find a way to fall in love with you / Can’t find a way to fall in love with you / You worship everything I do / But I know I can’t find a way to fall in love,” she sings on the chorus of the piano-and-drum-driven ballad.

In the song’s accompanying video, Babinski is seen wandering through her home, with the water in the faucet aligning sideways, glasses falling, and other indications symbolizing a heartbreaking form of cognitive dissonance.

“I wanted to make a video that was far less literal than the song itself,” Babinski said in a statement, “but externalized the same emotional core – that the world as I know it is suddenly disoriented. We brought to life the scene from the single’s artwork with fishing wire, blowdryers, and a platform that shifted to a 45-degree angle that the camera and table/chair was mounted to. I had to hold on for dear life.”

Check out the video for “Can’t Find A Way” above.

Newfound Oxygen is out 2/17/2023 via Steady Holiday.