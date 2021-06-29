Steve Gunn first got his start in Kurt Vile’s backing band, The Violators, before pivoting to a solo career. Now, nearly fifteen years later, Gunn — named “indie guitar god” by Uproxx’s Steven Hyden — continues to intermittently release new music. Following up on his 2019 effort The Unseen In Between, Gunn has officially announced his upcoming sixth studio album, Other You.

Giving a taste of his upcoming effort’s wistful sound, Gunn shares two lead singles, “Other You” and “Reflection.” The former track is an atmospheric melody underscored by watery guitars while the latter is a more subdued ballad, focusing on Gunn’s introspective lyrics over cascading instrumentals.

In a statement alongside the album’s announcement, Gunn described how he arrived at the title, Other You:

“I came up with this title when we were recording vocals and Rob [Schnapf] was very into harmonies. There was a third part and I just couldn’t find the note. I couldn’t vocalize it. He went in and took my voice and put it into his computer program, then he could playback and ‘sing’ the note with my voice using the computer. And he said, ‘Sing to the other you.’ So I was singing along to myself singing a note I couldn’t sing.”

Listen to “Other You/Reflection” above and find Steve Gunn’s Other You album art, tracklist, and tour dates below.

1. “Other You”

2. “Fulton”

3. “Morning River”

4. “Good Wind”

5. “Circuit Rider”

6. “On The Way”

7. “Protection”

8. “The Painter”

9. “Reflection”

10. “Sugar Kiss”

11. “Ever Feel That Way”

07/22 — Brooklyn, NY @ The Bell House^

07/23 — Livingston Manor, NY @ Catskill Brewery^

07/24 — Burlington, VT @ Backside 405^

07/25 — Peaks Island, ME @ Lion’s Club^

07/26 — Keene, NH @ Nova Arts^

07/27 — Newport, RI @ Folk On^

07/29 — New Haven, CT @ Cafe Nine^

12/02 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall #

12/03 — Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center #

12/04 — Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club #

12/05 — Lakeside, MI @ Lakeside Inn #

12/07 — Nashville, TN @ Third Man #

12/08 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West #

12/09 — Charlotte, NC @ Recover Brands #

12/10 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern #

12/11 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle #

12/12 — Baltimore, MD @ Creative Alliance #

12/14 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair #

12/15 — Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts #

12/16 — Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s #

12/17 — Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall #

12/18 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom #

^ with William Tyler

# with Jeff Parker

Other You is out 8/27 via Matador. Pre-order it here.