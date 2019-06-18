Matador Records

Steve Gunn put out one of the year’s finest indie albums so far when he released The Unseen In Between back in January. Now it looks like when it comes to that record, he has some unfinished business: Today, he shared a pair of new songs recorded during the sessions for that album, “Be Still Moon” and “Shrunken Heads.”

“Be Still Moon” is a warm folk rock cut, while “Shrunken Heads’ has some elements of big-sounding chamber pop and psychedelia. Ultimately, the pair of tracks are a fine complement to The Unseen In Between. Perhaps he’ll bust them out live during some of the new tour dates he just announced, which are listed below.

Listen to “Be Still Moon” and “Shrunken Heads” above, find Gunn’s upcoming tour dates below, and read our interview with him here.