The Killers have been busy. They debuted their new song “Boy” at a festival set, then officially released it, and gave it a video. As of last week they’re on a big North American tour to celebrate songs from Pressure Machine and Imploding The Mirage, both of which were unveiled during the pandemic.

Recently the band invited opener The Smiths’ Johnny Marr onstage with them to cover one of his old band’s songs. On Saturday night in Los Angeles, they welcomed someone else onstage: Lindsey Buckingham, who played his guitar part from their song “Caution.” Buckingham stuck around for a rendition of his old Fleetwood Mac hit “Go Your Own Way.” This took place at the Banc Of California Stadium and it was a special performance to witness.

The performance was especially exciting following the spike in popularity for Fleetwood Mac in 2020 after their hit “Dreams” was revived on TikTok and hit the charts again, bringing Rumours to No. 7 on the Billboard 200 charts, which put it in the top 10 for the first time since 1978. The band were nothing short of pleased to hear about this at the time, writing on Twitter, “What a week! Thank you all.”

Watch Buckingham join The Killers for “Go Your Own Way” above, and watch him join for “Caution” below.