For the last few weeks, Fleetwood Mac has enjoyed a renewed jolt in popularity, and it’s all thanks to a viral TikTok trend centered around their hit song, “Dreams.” It’s gotten so big that the song — the band’s only No. 1 hit in the U.S. — recently re-entered the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, clocking in at No. 21. It all started with a video, in which user @420doggface208, real name Nathan Apodaca, recorded himself breezily long-boarding to the 1977 track while drinking from a bottle of Ocean Spray cranberry juice and, eventually, lip-synching along. Mick Fleetwood recently recreated the video and now, so has singer and author, Steve Nicks.

Nicks shared a video to both Twitter and TikTok that finds her sitting comfortably by her piano, singing along to the record while tying the laces of a pair of roller skates. The same bottle of Ocean Spray is present.

On top of making his own version of the video, Mick Fleetwood thanked Apodaca for making the song go viral. “We owe you and it’s such a celebration of everything. It’s so joyous and fun and I was just lead right into it,” he said in an interview with BBC. “I just want to say, outside of Fleetwood Mac, we owe you. It’s such a great story and so needed in days that are challenging I’ve heard you speaking and I’m so happy to be a part of it.”