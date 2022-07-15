By now, everyone’s sick of hearing about Doja Cat’s interaction with Noah Schnapp, including the stars themselves. While the idea of Doja contacting the 17-year-old Stranger Things actor for his co-star Joseph Quinn’s info has been polarizing, Schnapp revealed to Variety that the two have since made up since their squabble.

“I’m super unserious on social media and pretty goofy,” Schnapp said, “so I posted that not thinking too much of it, but obviously it hurt her feelings. So, as I should, I apologized and she was totally okay with it, and was like, ‘I’m sorry how I reacted.’ It was all good. I love her. I’m like the biggest fan of her music, and I told her that. I was like, you’re literally my role model. It’s all good. People make such a big deal out of everything when it’s on the internet, but, like, in reality, it’s like a two-minute thing.”

Doja has kept fairly quiet on social media since Schnapp shared screenshots of the conversation, however, not before calling him out on Instagram Live, saying, “That’s like borderline snake sh*t. That’s like weasel sh*t. I’m not saying that encapsulates his entire personality. I wouldn’t imagine he is. Maybe he is, like, a whole snake. But I didn’t see him that way. I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing.”

Doja Cat calls out Noah Schnapp for sharing her Instagram DMs without her permission: “The fact that Noah did that […] is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack. That’s like borderline snake shit… that’s like weasel shit.” pic.twitter.com/qXZdmv1K4S — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 8, 2022

Stranger Things will return for a fifth and final season at a yet-to-be-specified date.