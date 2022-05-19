Sudan Archives is getting into the swing of things in 2022. She kicked off her 2022 year with “Home Maker,” her first record in three years. The song arrived after she opened a number of tour dates for Tame Impala last year. After knocking off a few festival performances this year, Sudan is back in action with a new record called “Selfish Soul.” The song is a lively and fun one and it arrives with a music video that matches the track’s warm spirit. In it, Sudan dances and turns up with a group of Black women, plays the violin on a roof and upside down on a stripper pool, and much more.

In a press release about the new song and video, Sudan said the song is “about women and the celebration of hair. It’s about representation of different hair textures and embracing all colors and textures of it.” She added:

“I feel like there’s an American standard of what beautiful hair is, and I wanted to show in this video that’s not what all beauty is; to showcase different hairstyles and different types of women and their hair. I was inspired by India Arie’s ‘I Am Not My Hair’, one of the first songs I heard about this subject. She talks about extensions and weaves and natural hair and nappy hair, and that she’s not her hair; she won’t conform to the comparisons that would come up if you had a weave or sew-in or natural hair or Afro – that doesn’t represent her.”

You can watch the video for “Selfish Soul” above.