All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Indie music has grown to include so much. It's not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it. Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the best new indie music from the past seven days. This week we got an exciting pair of singles from Arcade Fire, a new track and album announcement from Muna, and the beginning of a new era for Weezer.

Mattiel — Georgia Gothic Duo Mattiel dropped their third album this week, Georgia Gothic. A collection of 11 breezy and playful tunes at times infused with just the right amount of twang, Georgia Gothic pays homage to their home state of Georgia and marks a strong effort from the indie rockers. Hana Vu — Parking Lot NYC-based musician Hana Vu surprise-released the EP Parking Lot this week, following up on last year’s Public Storage album. Parking Lot shows off a more intimate side of the musician’s songwriting, combining introspective ballads and some live renditions of her recent songs.

Arcade Fire — “The Lightning I, II” After teasing their new era of music for a few weeks now, Arcade Fire returned in a big way this week, releasing a pair of new singles, “The Lightning I” and “The Lightning II.” The tracks are exactly what fans hoped the band’s new music would sound like: cinematic and inspiring. The songs are set to arrive on the band’s upcoming release We, which drops in May and was mostly recorded in 2019 and 2020. Weezer — “A Little Bit Of Love” Emo music is on the rise among Gen Z, so that means its a perfect time for Weezer to make their comeback. The band’s new single “A Little Bit Of Love” points to a new batch of uplifting music. The harmonica-driven track is upbeat and carefree, detailing the importance of perseverance and reflecting on how far you’ve come.

Alex G — “End Song” Alex G is another indie musician who shared their first new music in several years. But this time, the new song was written for a film. Included in the soundtrack to the upcoming movie We’re All Going To The World’s Fair, “End Song” is an intimate and nostalgia-inducing acoustic tune invoking his early 2010’s albums. Muna — “Anything But Me” Now as full-fledged members of Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory label, trio Muna share a tune from their forthcoming self-titled album. The shimmering indie-pop ballad “Anything But Me” is cheery and infused with confidence and, as one YouTube commenter aptly put it, is “giving Manic Pixie Dream Girl with healthy boundaries.”

The Smile — “Skrting On The Surface” The Smile, the side project of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood with Sons Of Kemet drummer Tim Skinner, shared their third track in the form of the cinematic single “Skrting On The Surface.” Armed with Yorke’s recognizable falsetto, the dreamlike song boasts pronounced strings and a comforting drum beat. Hovvdy — “Everything” It’s only been a few months since Hovvdy released their album True Love, which revolved around themes of marriage and parenthood. Now, the duo have shared “Everything,” a tender track written during the True Love songwriting sessions that didn’t make the final album cut. “Everything” is an upbeat tune laced with just the right amount of twang and fits in nicely with the more subdued tracks on the album.

Saya Gray — “If There’s No Seat In The Sky” Talented up-and-comer, Saya Gray is the newest signee to UK label Dirty Hit, and has now dropped a new song, “If There’s No Seat In The Sky (Will You Forgive Me???).” The single starts off on the acoustic side before heading into an edgier, head-spinning direction. Gray’s track is set to appear on her upcoming release 19 Masters, which is “a battle of self-preservation and an ode to the human experience.” Ethan Gruska, Bon Iver — “So Unimportant” Bon Iver hasn’t made an album since 2019, but vocalist Justin Vernon has been appearing on a number of collaborative projects lately. His latest is the woozy new track “So Unimportant” with folk songwriter Ethan Gruska. “So Unimportant” is a comforting and electronic-twinged laid-back tune impressively made remotely between the two musicians.

Sudan Archives — “Home Maker” Sudan Archives made her triumphant return with “Home Maker,” her first new track in several years. The snappy tune is both wildly fun and captivating, layering Sudan Archives’ honeyed voice over R&B and pop-inspired rhythmic beats. Christian Lee Hutson — “Cherry” Christian Lee Hutson has made a name for himself after penning gentle and ruminating tracks on his 2020 album Beginners. Now rolling out a new batch of songs in anticipating for his sophomore release Quitters, Hutson shares the lulling acoustic number “Cherry,” a ballad about an important-yet-fleeting connection.