With their new video for “Roll The Dice,” Sunflower Bean put a bow on a two-part money heist story arc that they built on the previously released clip for “Who Put You Up To This?.” Both songs are from their upcoming album, Headful Of Sugar, which comes out on May 6th and has the band taking a cynical, no-holds-barred look at the world and operating on their own terms.

“Nothing in this life is really free,” Julia Cumming and Nick Kivlen sing in unison on “Roll The Dice.” Money flies amid debauchery, bar brawls ensue, and the band conclude the two-part visual motif.

The message is clear: “Almost everyone we know struggles with money,” the band said in a statement. “The traditional routes towards success and stability in America have severely narrowed. The only way to get ahead is to take big risks and roll the dice.”

Watch the video for “Roll The Dice” above and check out Sunflower Bean’s expanded tour dates below.

03/08 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar^

03/10 — Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop^

03/11 — Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar^

03/12 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway Nightclub^

03/14 — Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/15 — Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/16 — Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/17 — Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/19 — Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

03/20 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

03/21 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

03/30 — Cambridge, UK @ Junction 2

03/31 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

04/01 — Manchester, UK @ Strange Waves Festival

04/02 — Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

04/04 — Newcastle upon Tyne, UK @ Newcastle University

04/05 — Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

04/06 — Birmingham, UK @ Mama Roux’s

04/07 — London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

04/09 — Bristol, UK @ Thekla

04/10 — Portsmouth, UK @ The Wedgewood Rooms

04/11 — Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

04/29 — Albany, NY @ Empire Underground

04/30 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

05/05 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage

05/06 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

05/12 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

05/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

05/19 — Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch

05/20 — Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

05/21 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

05/22 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

05/24 — Grand Rapids, MI @The Pyramid Scheme

05/25 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

05/26 — Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

06/01 — San Diego, CA @ Music Box SD+

06/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre+

06/04 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent+

06/07 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios+

06/08 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre+

06/09 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile+

06/11 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre

* with Empath

^ with Barrie

+ with Palehound

Headful Of Sugar is out 5/6 via Mom + Pop. Pre-order it here.