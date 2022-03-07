With their new video for “Roll The Dice,” Sunflower Bean put a bow on a two-part money heist story arc that they built on the previously released clip for “Who Put You Up To This?.” Both songs are from their upcoming album, Headful Of Sugar, which comes out on May 6th and has the band taking a cynical, no-holds-barred look at the world and operating on their own terms.
“Nothing in this life is really free,” Julia Cumming and Nick Kivlen sing in unison on “Roll The Dice.” Money flies amid debauchery, bar brawls ensue, and the band conclude the two-part visual motif.
The message is clear: “Almost everyone we know struggles with money,” the band said in a statement. “The traditional routes towards success and stability in America have severely narrowed. The only way to get ahead is to take big risks and roll the dice.”
Watch the video for “Roll The Dice” above and check out Sunflower Bean’s expanded tour dates below.
03/08 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar^
03/10 — Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop^
03/11 — Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar^
03/12 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway Nightclub^
03/14 — Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/15 — Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/16 — Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/17 — Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/19 — Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
03/20 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
03/21 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
03/30 — Cambridge, UK @ Junction 2
03/31 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
04/01 — Manchester, UK @ Strange Waves Festival
04/02 — Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
04/04 — Newcastle upon Tyne, UK @ Newcastle University
04/05 — Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
04/06 — Birmingham, UK @ Mama Roux’s
04/07 — London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
04/09 — Bristol, UK @ Thekla
04/10 — Portsmouth, UK @ The Wedgewood Rooms
04/11 — Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
04/29 — Albany, NY @ Empire Underground
04/30 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
05/05 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage
05/06 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
05/12 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
05/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
05/19 — Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch
05/20 — Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
05/21 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
05/22 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
05/24 — Grand Rapids, MI @The Pyramid Scheme
05/25 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
05/26 — Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
06/01 — San Diego, CA @ Music Box SD+
06/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre+
06/04 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent+
06/07 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios+
06/08 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre+
06/09 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile+
06/11 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre
* with Empath
^ with Barrie
+ with Palehound
Headful Of Sugar is out 5/6 via Mom + Pop. Pre-order it here.