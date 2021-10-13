Sunflower Bean Return With The Modernist Doo-Wop Of “Baby Don’t Cry”

Sunflower Bean splashed onto the scene, fresh of their teenage years with 2016’s stunning debut Human Ceremony. They proved they were no fluke on 2018’s dashing and reflective Twentytwo In Blue and then again on the 2019 King Of The Dudes EP. The New York City trio of Julia Cumming, Nick Kivlen and Jake Faber have now released their first music of 2021 in the retro-minded “Baby Don’t Cry” and announced over a dozen tour dates.

The song is produced by Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s Jacob Portrait and recorded partly at the famed Electric Lady and the band’s own studio. There’s a distinct callback to 50’s doo-wop trios on the song, but with a decidedly modern take that sees both Faber’s drums and a drum machine driving the rhythm. Cumming’s vocals have the same gravitational pull she showcased on Yves Tumor’s track “Strawberry Privilege” last year, and Kivlen’s jangly guitar, which has become a hallmark of the group, round out the welcome return. The band commented on how focusing on the present informed the track:

“So many things in our lives are disposable. Content and news is consumed and discarded leaving us unfulfilled. ‘Baby Don’t Cry’ is about enjoying the real. The things right in front of us that give us meaning and how sometimes, even sad songs can give you that warm feeling of hope.”

Check out Sunflower Bean’s upcoming tour dates below and visit their website for pre-sale and general ticketing info.

12/9/21 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase Lounge

12/10/21 — Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

12/11/21 — Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

3/4/22 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

3/5/22 — Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power

3/6/22 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

3/8/22 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

3/10/22 — Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI

3/11/22 — Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

3/12/22 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

3/19/22 — Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

3/20/22 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

3/21/22 — Durham, NC @ Motorco