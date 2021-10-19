All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Coldplay – Music Of The Spheres Coldplay, a band that we recently named one of the biggest bands of the 21st century in an episode of Indiecast, is back with their ninth studio album. Music Of The Spheres is what Caitlin White calls for Uproxx “dramatically a pop album, with features from massive pop artists like BTS and Selena Gomez positioned front and center.” If you’ve been waiting to hear Chris Martin at his most maximalist, this is your chance. Blackstarkids – Puppies Forever It’s been almost exactly a year to the day since I spoke with Blackstarkids about their debut release with new label Dirty Hit. Now, the Kansas City trio is back with a full-length album, Puppies Forever, which continues down the path of showcasing all of their diverse musical interests to culminate in something truly unique and remarkable.

Another Michael – Unplugged Music And Big Sessions Another Michael’s New Music And Big Pop is one of the best indie albums of the year, and the band isn’t letting up any of the momentum. The new compilation release Unplugged Music And Big Sessions brings together demos, outtakes, and live sessions that document the band’s full creative process and provide a good insight into the many iterations of this batch of songs. Damon Albarn – “The Tower Of Montevideo” After spending the last few years digging in with his band Gorillaz, Damon Albarn is now turning his attention to solo music, gearing up to share a new album titled The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows in November. To tide us over until the full release, Albarn has shared “The Tower Of Montevideo,” which features a basic drum-machine beat that Derrick Rossignol notes for Uproxx “is rounded out by a lush arrangement of synths, horns, and piano.”

Sunflower Bean – “Baby Don’t Cry” After a series of stellar releases throughout the late 2010’s, Sunflower Bean are kicking of the 2020’s with “Baby Don’t Cry,” a brand new track that Adrian Spinelli describes for Uproxx as “a distinct callback to 50’s doo-wop trios on the song, but with a decidedly modern take.” Although the new song isn’t officially part of a new album just yet, here’s to hoping that there is more new music from the New York trio coming soon. Black Country, New Road – “Chaos Space Marine” London seven-piece outfit Black Country, New Road are back with a much-anticipated new album, called Ants From Up There. Along with the album’s announcement comes “Chaos Space Marine,” an exciting and unpredictable new single that Adrian Spinelli describes for Uproxx as opening “with a cacophonously controlled saxophone, before unfurling into a thrilling blitz of violin, piano, and drums.”

Kevin Morby & Hamilton Leithauser – “Virginia Beach” After covering each other’s songs and announcing a co-headlining tour together, Kevin Morby and Hamilton Leithauser have just released their first original studio collaboration in the form of “Virginia Beach.” Described by Adrian Spinelli for Uproxx as “a welcome union for fans of both artists,” the track showcases the best of both artists, though Morby’s Kansas City twang certainly takes the front seat here. Makthaverskan – “Closer” With their fourth LP För Allting due next month, Swedish post-punk outfit Makthaverskan have shared another single in the form of “Closer.” Like the tracks that preceded it, “Closer” once again finds the band “[moving] into more of an atmospheric, melodic direction,” writes Caitlin White for Uproxx, which sets a high bar for perfect fall listening.

Snarls – “I’ll Follow You” Over the last year or so, Columbus, OH indie rockers Snarls have been holed up in the studio with Death Cab For Cutie’s Chris Walla, crafting their new EP What About Flowers? Now, the quartet is ready to give us a peek of the resulting music, and “I’ll Follow You” follows through on the lofty expectations. Chock full of heart and shimmering guitars, “I’ll Follow You” is about being scared to love someone because of past relationship trauma. Jim-E Stack – “FFBH” For his new EP, Jim-E Stack decided to give away free copies of the CD inside vending machines. He also uploaded the glitchy, exciting new track “FFBH” to streaming services for those (like me) who weren’t able to pick up a copy of Promotional Only in person last week, an attempt to tide us over until the rest of the EP drops.