Sunflower Bean blazed the stage on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night (September 22), performing their Headful Of Sugar opener “Who Put You Up To This?”

Lead vocalist Julia Cummings had her bass guitar in tow and sang with passion while flanked by guitarist and backup vocalist Nick Kivlen and the band’s drummer Olive Faber. The setting was dark, allowing their instruments and voices to illuminate the intimate space. At the climax of the performance, Cummings lies on top of the piano covered in one hundred dollar bills all while still singing and strumming the bass. The performance closes with all three members abandoning the space while dollar bills fall from the air.

Headful Of Sugar was released in May of this year. The 12-track effort was led by the singles “Who Put You Up To This?,” “Roll The Dice,” “I Don’t Have Control Sometimes,” and “In Flight.” Headful closed an over four-year hiatus for Sunflower Bean since their 2018 album Twentytwo In Blue.

In 2020, the band appeared on “Take No Prisoners” from the original motion picture soundtrack for The Turning alongside Living Things and The Turning.

Check out Sunflower Bean’s performance of “Who Put You Up To This?” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert above.