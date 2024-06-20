Ben Katzman was a finalist on Season 46 of Survivor, but he actually has a history with underground rock, too, with his own label (BUFU Records) and band (DeGreaser). Now he’s storming back with a new album: Today (June 20), he announced Tears On The Beach and shared the title track.

Katzman says of the song:

“‘Tears On The Beach’ is a song about finding the strength to claw your way out of emotional rock bottom. Whether it’s losing a close friend, or feeling a loss of control in your personal story, ‘Tears’ is ultimately about recognizing that you have control over the spiritual fire within. The song itself features some very close friends old and new who have been part of this crazy journey. The same way Charlie picked me back up in Fiji, the friends who appear on this track picked me back up whenever I was feeling spun out.”

He called on a strong roster of indie rock collaborators to help bring the album to life, including Illuminati Hotties’ Sarah Tudzin (who was actually his college dorm neighbor once upon a time), Marisa “Missy” Dabice and Kaleen Reading of Mannequin Pussy, and Guerilla Toss.

Listen to “Tears On The Beach” above and check out the album art and tracklist below.