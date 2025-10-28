Here Is Tame Impala’s ‘Deadbeat’ Tour Setlist

We’ve seen Kevin Parker perform his new Tame Impala songs, from the album Deadbeat, a couple times now, at NPR’s Tiny Desk and A24’s new performance series. Now fans are getting to see them live and in person, as Parker just launched the Deadbeat tour at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center last night (October 27).
Naturally, the setlist pulled most heavily from the new album, with ten of the 24 songs coming from it. Currents and Lonerism were also well-represented. The show opened with “Apocalypse Dreams” and “Dracula,” while “End Of Summer” closed out the encore.
Find the setlist (via setlist.fm) below, along with Tame Impala’s upcoming tour dates.
Tame Impala’s Deadbeat Tour Setlist
1. “Apocalypse Dreams”
2. “Dracula”
3. “Endors Toi”
4. “Loser”
5. “Breathe Deeper”
6. “Borderline”
7. “Gossip”
8. “Elephant”
9. “Afterthought”
10. “My Old Ways”
11. “Feels Like We Only Go Backwards”
12. “No Reply”
13. “Ethereal Connection”
14. “Not My World”
15. “Let It Happen”
16. “Nangs”
17. “Obsolete”
18. “Alter Ego”
19. “Piece Of Heaven”
20. “Eventually”
21. “New Person, Same Old Mistakes”
22. “Neverender” (Justice cover) (encore)
23. “The Less I Know The Better” (encore)
24. “End Of Summer” (encore)
Tame Impala’s 2025 Tour Dates: Deadbeat
10/28/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/31/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
11/01/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
11/03/2025 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/06/2025 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
11/09/2025 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
11/11/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
11/12/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
11/14/2025 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
11/15/2025 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
11/17/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
04/04/2026 — Porto, Portugal @ Super Bock Arena – Pavilhão Rosa Mota
04/05/2026 — Lisbon, Portugal @ MEO Arena
04/07/2026 — Madrid, Spain @ Movistar Arena
04/08/2026 — Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi
04/10/2026 — Lyon, France @ LDLC Arena
04/12/2026 — Turin, Italy @ Inalpi Arena
04/13/2026 — Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena
04/14/2026 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
04/16/2026 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
04/18/2026 — Gliwice, Poland @ PreZero Arena
04/20/2026 — Prague, Czechia @ O2 Arena
04/23/2026 — Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena
04/25/2026 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
04/26/2026 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena
04/27/2026 — Oslo, Norway @ Unity Arena
04/29/2026 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena
04/30/2026 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle
05/01/2026 — Dusseldorf, Germany @ PSD Bank Dome
05/03/2026 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena
05/04/2026 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
05/05/2026 — Antwerp, Belgium @ AFAS Dome
05/07/2026 — London, UK @ The O2
05/08/2026 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live Arena
05/09/2026 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham
05/11/2026 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
05/13/2026 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
Deadbeat is out now via Columbia Records. Find more information here.