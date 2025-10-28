Here Is Tame Impala’s ‘Deadbeat’ Tour Setlist

We’ve seen Kevin Parker perform his new Tame Impala songs, from the album Deadbeat, a couple times now, at NPR’s Tiny Desk and A24’s new performance series. Now fans are getting to see them live and in person, as Parker just launched the Deadbeat tour at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center last night (October 27).

Naturally, the setlist pulled most heavily from the new album, with ten of the 24 songs coming from it. Currents and Lonerism were also well-represented. The show opened with “Apocalypse Dreams” and “Dracula,” while “End Of Summer” closed out the encore.

Find the setlist (via setlist.fm) below, along with Tame Impala’s upcoming tour dates.