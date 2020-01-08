Tame Impala Continues To Explore Throwback Sounds On The Funky ‘Lost In Yesterday’

It hasn’t happened in a while, but 2020 is set to be the year of Tame Impala. Kevin Parker and company were just announced as Bonnaroo headliners, and the group’s first album since 2015, The Slow Rush, is coming out in February. The group has shared a handful of singles from the record (one of the year’s most anticipated) so far, and now they are back with what they say will be the last one before the album comes out: “Lost In Yesterday.”

Like other tunes before it, “Lost In Yesterday” touches on themes of nostalgia and letting go of the past, as Parker sings, “And you’re gonna have to let it go someday / You’ve been pickin’ it up like Groundhog Day / ‘Cause it might’ve been somethin’, don’t say / ‘Cause it has to be lost in yesterday.” Musically, the upbeat song continues to draw inspiration from the ’70s, with a funky bass line and psychedelic sound effects.

Parker previously explained the album delay and his lack of communication behind it in an Instagram post when he shared “It Might Be Time,” writing, “Hey everyone sorry i’ve been a bit quiet for the last 4 billion years and sorry it’s all been a bit weird this year, there are all sorts of excuses i could serve you but it basically all comes down to me hating the idea of giving you anything that isn’t the best my entire heart and soul and brain can give.”

Listen to “Lost In Yesterday” above.

The Slow Rush is out 02/14 via Modular. Pre-order it here.