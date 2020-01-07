Getty Image
Music

Bonnaroo’s 2020 Lineup Is Headlined By Lizzo, Tame Impala, And Tool

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Bonnaroo is one of the world’s biggest and brightest music festivals, and it has been on an upswing lately following years of disappointing sales. There are certainly plenty of reasons to check out this year’s festival: The 2020 lineup has just been announced, and it is headlined by Lizzo, Tame Impala, and Tool.

Beyond the headliners, other highlights include Miley Cyrus, Bassnectar, The 1975, Run The Jewels, Megan Thee Stallion, Tenacious D, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, DaBaby, Lana Del Rey, Vampire Weekend, Leon Bridges, and Young Thug.

The festival goes down from June 11 to 14 in Manchester, Tennessee, and tickets will go on sale beginning January 9 at noon ET, via the Bonnaroo website.

Find the full Bonnaroo 2020 lineup below.

Thursday, June 11
99 Neighbors
Andy Frasco
Big Something
Briston Maroney
Dabin
Devon Gilfillian
Ezra Collective
The Funk Hunters
HE$H
Kursa
Larkin Poe
Liz Cooper & The Stampede
MIZE
Scarypoolparty
S.P.O.C.K.
Sweet Crude
Taska Black
The Regrettes
Too Many Zooz
Zía

Friday, June 12
Tool
Miley Cyrus
Bassnectar
The 1975
Run The Jewels
Glass Animals
Young the Giant
Megan Thee Stallion
Tipper
Brittany Howard
Primus
Dashboard Confessional
Big Wild
Ganja White Night
Lennon Stella
The Band Camino
Wallows
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Turkauz with Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: “Remain in Light” Turns 40
Ekali
Svdden Death
Still Woozy
Tones and I
Marc Rebillet
Yola
Lucii
ATLiens
Detox Unit
Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats
Resistance Revival Chorus
Phutureprimitive
Luzcid
Altın Gün
PLS&TY
Mdou Moctar
Dynohunter

Saturday, June 13
Lizzo
Flume
Oysterhead
Tenacious D
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
DaBaby
Seven Lions
Superjam: Sylvan Esso Presents WITH
Kevin Gates
Nelly Performing “Country Grammar”
TroyBoi
Dermot Kennedy
Subtronics
Denzel Curry
J.I.D.
Mandolin Orange
The Growlers
Billy Strings
Mt. Joy
Yaeji
Moody Good
EOB
The Marcus King Band
Wooli
Surfaces
Slowthai
Dr. Fresch
Hero the Band
Nilüfer Yanya
Jupiter & Okwess
William Black
Lick
DJ Mel

Sunday, June 14
Tame Impala
Lana Del Rey
Vampire Weekend
Leon Bridges
Young Thug
Grace Potter
Flogging Molly
REZZ
Boombox Cartel
Greensky Bluegrass
The Struts
CAAMP
Oliver Tree
PEEKABOO
Morgan Wallen
LSDREAM
Pinegrove
Cuco
Saint Jhn
Orville Peck
Femi Kuti & Positive Force
Colony House
Bonnie X Clyde
Bill Frisell: Harmony featuring Petra Haden, Hank Roberts & Bergman
Elderbrook
Makaya McCraven

Some artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

Listen To This
The Podcasts That Defined The Decade
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×