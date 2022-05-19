For the first time since 2019, Australian multi-instrumentalist-maven Tash Sultana is coming back to North America. The news of the Terra Firma Tour comes ahead of the June 3rd release of their MTV Unplugged: Live In Melbourne album, which featured a number of standout hits and as well as a cover of Bon Iver’s “Flume.” The tour begins June 3rd in Las Vegas.
Known mainly for their dizzying work on the guitar, Sultana has built a cult following surrounding their live performances and the anticipation has reached a peak.
“Finally, after 3 years I get to come back to North America,” Sultana said in a statement. “Just wait to see what I have in store. I’ve been working on this new show since 2020 and I’ve been patiently waiting to bring it to the world. Now it’s my time.”
Tickets for the Terra Firma Tour are on sale here. Check out the full list of tour dates below, as well as the tracklist for MTV Unplugged.
06/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan
06/11 — Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
06/12 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
06/14 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
06/15 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
06/107 — Cleveland, OH @ The Agora Theatre
06/18 — Newport, KY @ Promowest Pavilion at Ovation
06/19 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
06/21 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
06/22 — Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall at Babeville
06/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
06/25 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
06/26 — New York, NY @ Pier 107
06/28 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre
06/29 — Boston, MA @ House Of Blues
06/30 — Montreal, QC @ Festival International de Jazz de Montréal
07/02 — Sherbrooke, QC @ Sherblues and Folk Festival
07/04 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
07/05 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
07/07 — Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’été International de Québec
07/08 — Ottawa, ON @ RBC Ottawa Bluesfest
07/10 — Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Festival
07/12 — Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre
07/15 — Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre
07/16 — Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
07/17 — Forest Grove, OR @ McMenamins Grand Lodge
07/19 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
07/21 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
07/22 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
07/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
07/24 — Pomona, CA @ Fox Theatre
1. “Musk”
2. “Big Smoke”
3. “Mystik”
4. “Sweet & Dandy”
5. “Pretty Lady”
6. “Crop Circles”
7. “Greed”
8. “Willow Tree”
9. “Blame It On Society”
10. “Coma”
11. “Dream My Life Away”
12. “Flume”
13. “Notion”
Tash Sultana: MTV Unplugged Live In Melbourne is out 6/3 via Mom + Pop. Pre-order it here.