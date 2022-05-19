For the first time since 2019, Australian multi-instrumentalist-maven Tash Sultana is coming back to North America. The news of the Terra Firma Tour comes ahead of the June 3rd release of their MTV Unplugged: Live In Melbourne album, which featured a number of standout hits and as well as a cover of Bon Iver’s “Flume.” The tour begins June 3rd in Las Vegas.

Known mainly for their dizzying work on the guitar, Sultana has built a cult following surrounding their live performances and the anticipation has reached a peak.

“Finally, after 3 years I get to come back to North America,” Sultana said in a statement. “Just wait to see what I have in store. I’ve been working on this new show since 2020 and I’ve been patiently waiting to bring it to the world. Now it’s my time.”

Tickets for the Terra Firma Tour are on sale here. Check out the full list of tour dates below, as well as the tracklist for MTV Unplugged.

06/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

06/11 — Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

06/12 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

06/14 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

06/15 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

06/107 — Cleveland, OH @ The Agora Theatre

06/18 — Newport, KY @ Promowest Pavilion at Ovation

06/19 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

06/21 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

06/22 — Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall at Babeville

06/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

06/25 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

06/26 — New York, NY @ Pier 107

06/28 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre

06/29 — Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

06/30 — Montreal, QC @ Festival International de Jazz de Montréal

07/02 — Sherbrooke, QC @ Sherblues and Folk Festival

07/04 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

07/05 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

07/07 — Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’été International de Québec

07/08 — Ottawa, ON @ RBC Ottawa Bluesfest

07/10 — Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Festival

07/12 — Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre

07/15 — Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre

07/16 — Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

07/17 — Forest Grove, OR @ McMenamins Grand Lodge

07/19 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

07/21 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

07/22 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

07/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

07/24 — Pomona, CA @ Fox Theatre

1. “Musk”

2. “Big Smoke”

3. “Mystik”

4. “Sweet & Dandy”

5. “Pretty Lady”

6. “Crop Circles”

7. “Greed”

8. “Willow Tree”

9. “Blame It On Society”

10. “Coma”

11. “Dream My Life Away”

12. “Flume”

13. “Notion”

Tash Sultana: MTV Unplugged Live In Melbourne is out 6/3 via Mom + Pop. Pre-order it here.