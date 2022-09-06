This past weekend’s massive, 50-song Taylor Hawkins tribute concert was an emotional ride (especially for Dave Grohl). Nine Inch Nails leader Trent Reznor was feeling that, too, as he told his audience at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday (September 4).

In a TikTok video shared by Nine Inch Nails, Reznor says to the crowd:

“By chance, did any of you happen to catch the tribute to Taylor Hawkins today? I thought, ‘I’ll tune in.’ I knew Taylor. He was a really sweet guy. I knew a lot of friends were playing it. I started watching it, and three hours later I’m still watching, and I’ve got tears in my f*cking eyes. It got me thinking about… if you haven’t seen it, it’s worth checking out, ’cause it’s really well done. It’s very touching and sincere and it got me thinking about… you know, in my life these days, I try to be mindful of what’s happening right now and appreciating what’s happening right now, instead of worrying about tomorrow. I sound like an old person saying this sh*t, don’t I? But, I am grateful to be sharing this moment with you guys, and it really is a privilege, and I’m going to remember this. This is one of those good memories, so thank you.”

Check out the video below.