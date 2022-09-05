The Creative Arts Emmy Awards were handed out this weekend and it was a big moment for some notable folks in the music industry: Adele, Eminem, Paul McCartney, and Ringo Starr all won awards, which puts them each just a Tony Award victory away from attaining the coveted EGOT status — meaning they’ve won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar (Academy Award), and Tony.
The Adele: One Night Only concert special won a total of five awards, as did the The Beatles: Get Back documentary, getting Adele, McCartney, and Starr their first Emmys. This year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show also got three awards, giving Eminem his first Emmy.
Those four artists now join a list of musicians who are just one win away from the EGOT, as they all already had Grammy and Oscar wins under their belts. Aside from the aforementioned, performers just missing a Tony include Cher, Common, producer/composer Ludwig Göransson, Randy Newman, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Barbra Streisand, and composer John Williams. Meanwhile, Oscar Hammerstein II, Elton John, and Stephen Sondheim are an Emmy shy of their EGOT. As for artists who are an Oscar shy, that list includes Quincy Jones, Cyndi Lauper, Bette Midler, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
The short list of those who have gotten their EGOT already includes Richard Rodgers (who secured his in 1962), Helen Hayes (1977), Rita Moreno (1977), John Gielgud (1991), Audrey Hepburn (1994), Marvin Hamlisch (1995), Jonathan Tunick (1997), Mel Brooks (2001), Mike Nichols (2001), Whoopi Goldberg (2002), Scott Rudin (2012), Robert Lopez (2014), Andrew Lloyd Webber (2018), Tim Rice (2018), John Legend (2018), Alan Menken (2020), and Jennifer Hudson (2022).
Find the full list of people (musician or otherwise) who are one win away from an EGOT below.
Needs an Emmy Award
- Henry Fonda
- Oscar Hammerstein II
- Elton John
- Alan Jay Lerner
- Frank Loesser
- Benj Pasek
- Justin Paul
- Stephen Sondheim
- Jule Styne
Needs a Grammy Award
- Jack Albertson
- Anne Bancroft
- Ingrid Bergman
- Shirley Booth
- Ralph Burns
- Ellen Burstyn
- Viola Davis
- Melvyn Douglas
- Bob Fosse
- Jeremy Irons
- Glenda Jackson
- Jessica Lange
- Frances McDormand
- Liza Minnelli
- Helen Mirren
- Thomas Mitchell
- Al Pacino
- Christopher Plummer
- Vanessa Redgrave
- Jason Robards
- Geoffrey Rush
- Paul Scofield
- Maggie Smith
- Maureen Stapleton
- Jessica Tandy
- Tony Walton
Needs an Academy Award (Oscar)
- Harry Belafonte
- Leonard Bernstein
- Jerry Bock
- Martin Charnin
- Cy Coleman
- André De Shields
- Fred Ebb
- Cynthia Erivo
- Anne Garefino
- George Grizzard
- Julie Harris
- Hugh Jackman
- James Earl Jones
- Quincy Jones
- Rachel Bay Jones
- John Kander
- Tom Kitt
- Alex Lacamoire
- Stan Lathan
- Cyndi Lauper
- Katrina Lenk
- Audra McDonald
- Bette Midler
- Lin-Manuel Miranda
- Cynthia Nixon
- Trey Parker
- Ben Platt
- Billy Porter
- Marc Shaiman
- Bill Sherman
- Ari’el Stachel
- Matt Stone
- Charles Strouse
- Lily Tomlin
- Dick Van Dyke
- James Whitmore
- David Yazbek
Needs a Tony Award
- John Addison
- Adele
- Kristen Anderson-Lopez
- Julie Andrews
- Burt Bacharach
- Alan Bergman
- Marilyn Bergman
- Jon Blair
- George Burns
- Cher
- Common
- Eminem
- Rob Epstein
- James Gay-Rees
- Michael Giacchino
- Alex Gibney
- Alex Gibson
- Ludwig Göransson
- Brian Grazer
- Hildur Guðnadóttir
- Ron Howard
- Paul McCartney
- James Moll
- Morgan Neville
- Randy Newman
- Sid Ramin
- Trent Reznor
- Caitrin Rogers
- Atticus Ross
- Martin Scorsese
- Ringo Starr
- Barbra Streisand
- Peter Ustinov
- John Williams
- Robin Williams
- Kate Winslet