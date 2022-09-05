The Creative Arts Emmy Awards were handed out this weekend and it was a big moment for some notable folks in the music industry: Adele, Eminem, Paul McCartney, and Ringo Starr all won awards, which puts them each just a Tony Award victory away from attaining the coveted EGOT status — meaning they’ve won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar (Academy Award), and Tony.

The Adele: One Night Only concert special won a total of five awards, as did the The Beatles: Get Back documentary, getting Adele, McCartney, and Starr their first Emmys. This year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show also got three awards, giving Eminem his first Emmy.

Those four artists now join a list of musicians who are just one win away from the EGOT, as they all already had Grammy and Oscar wins under their belts. Aside from the aforementioned, performers just missing a Tony include Cher, Common, producer/composer Ludwig Göransson, Randy Newman, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Barbra Streisand, and composer John Williams. Meanwhile, Oscar Hammerstein II, Elton John, and Stephen Sondheim are an Emmy shy of their EGOT. As for artists who are an Oscar shy, that list includes Quincy Jones, Cyndi Lauper, Bette Midler, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The short list of those who have gotten their EGOT already includes Richard Rodgers (who secured his in 1962), Helen Hayes (1977), Rita Moreno (1977), John Gielgud (1991), Audrey Hepburn (1994), Marvin Hamlisch (1995), Jonathan Tunick (1997), Mel Brooks (2001), Mike Nichols (2001), Whoopi Goldberg (2002), Scott Rudin (2012), Robert Lopez (2014), Andrew Lloyd Webber (2018), Tim Rice (2018), John Legend (2018), Alan Menken (2020), and Jennifer Hudson (2022).

Find the full list of people (musician or otherwise) who are one win away from an EGOT below.

Needs an Emmy Award

Henry Fonda

Oscar Hammerstein II

Elton John

Alan Jay Lerner

Frank Loesser

Benj Pasek

Justin Paul

Stephen Sondheim

Jule Styne

Needs a Grammy Award

Jack Albertson

Anne Bancroft

Ingrid Bergman

Shirley Booth

Ralph Burns

Ellen Burstyn

Viola Davis

Melvyn Douglas

Bob Fosse

Jeremy Irons

Glenda Jackson

Jessica Lange

Frances McDormand

Liza Minnelli

Helen Mirren

Thomas Mitchell

Al Pacino

Christopher Plummer

Vanessa Redgrave

Jason Robards

Geoffrey Rush

Paul Scofield

Maggie Smith

Maureen Stapleton

Jessica Tandy

Tony Walton

Needs an Academy Award (Oscar)

Harry Belafonte

Leonard Bernstein

Jerry Bock

Martin Charnin

Cy Coleman

André De Shields

Fred Ebb

Cynthia Erivo

Anne Garefino

George Grizzard

Julie Harris

Hugh Jackman

James Earl Jones

Quincy Jones

Rachel Bay Jones

John Kander

Tom Kitt

Alex Lacamoire

Stan Lathan

Cyndi Lauper

Katrina Lenk

Audra McDonald

Bette Midler

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Cynthia Nixon

Trey Parker

Ben Platt

Billy Porter

Marc Shaiman

Bill Sherman

Ari’el Stachel

Matt Stone

Charles Strouse

Lily Tomlin

Dick Van Dyke

James Whitmore

David Yazbek

Needs a Tony Award