Colombian officials have offered new details regarding Taylor Hawkins’ death a little over a day after his passing was announced. The Foo Fighters drummer was found unresponsive in a hotel room in Colombia before the band’s scheduled performance there on Friday night. Foo Fighters were in Colombia as a part of their South American tour which got underway before their string of shows in North America which is set to kick off in May. The investigation into Hawkins’ death is still ongoing, but a new toxicology report is helping to paint a picture of what led to Hawkins’ death.

On Saturday evening, just a day after Hawkins’ death was announced, the Attorney General’s Office of Colombia reported that a urine toxicology test revealed that Hawkins had ten types of substances in his system. According to TMZ and Billboard, the substances included THC (marijuana), tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines, and opioids. The Attorney General’s Office also made sure to note that the National Institute of Forensic Medicine will continue its investigation in order to come to “total clarification of the events that led to the death of Taylor Hawkins.”

The new report arrives after Bogota’s District Health Office revealed that Hawkins had an ambulance called to his hotel due to “chest pains” prior to his passing. “Efforts to resuscitate Hawkins were tried,” the Spanish-language press release read. “However, there was no response, and the patient was declared deceased.”