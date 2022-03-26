Taylor Hawkins 2019 Billboard Women In Music
Taylor Hawkins Had An Ambulance Called To His Hotel Due To ‘Chest Pains’ Prior To His Death

Taylor Hawkins’ death has left the music world in shock. Tributes and photographs have been shared all over social media as people wait to hear more details about an untimely and mysterious death. At the time of his passing, Hawkins was in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia, where he, along with the rest of the Foo Fighters, were scheduled to perform. A cause of death has not yet been shared, but Bogota’s District Health Office shared a statement about what led to his death.

“Bogotá’s emergency center sent an ambulance to the hotel,” the statement read. “They had received reports of ‘a patient with chest pains,’ according to the Spanish-language press release. Efforts to resuscitate Hawkins were tried. ‘However, there was no response, and the patient was declared deceased,’ Bogotá’s District Department of Health said.” The statement concluded, “Teams from EMI, a health company providing home health care services, also responded to the emergency, according to local health officials.”

The New York Post also reported that the Metropolitan Police of Bogota revealed that Hawkins’ death could be “related to the consumption of drugs.” Despite this, police cautioned that the investigation is still ongoing and that the “cause of death has yet to be established.”

