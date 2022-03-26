Taylor Hawkins’ death has left the music world in shock. Tributes and photographs have been shared all over social media as people wait to hear more details about an untimely and mysterious death. At the time of his passing, Hawkins was in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia, where he, along with the rest of the Foo Fighters, were scheduled to perform. A cause of death has not yet been shared, but Bogota’s District Health Office shared a statement about what led to his death.

#ATENCIÓN Con respecto al fallecimiento del músico estadounidense Taylor Hawkins en la localidad de Chapinero, que se produjo este viernes 25 de marzo en horas de la noche, informamos: pic.twitter.com/hdOJgGCxDi — Secretaría Distrital de Salud (@SectorSalud) March 26, 2022

“Bogotá’s emergency center sent an ambulance to the hotel,” the statement read. “They had received reports of ‘a patient with chest pains,’ according to the Spanish-language press release. Efforts to resuscitate Hawkins were tried. ‘However, there was no response, and the patient was declared deceased,’ Bogotá’s District Department of Health said.” The statement concluded, “Teams from EMI, a health company providing home health care services, also responded to the emergency, according to local health officials.”

The New York Post also reported that the Metropolitan Police of Bogota revealed that Hawkins’ death could be “related to the consumption of drugs.” Despite this, police cautioned that the investigation is still ongoing and that the “cause of death has yet to be established.”