Tegan And Sara’s upcoming album, Hey, I’m Just Like You, is only a week away now, and it’s been a really long time coming. The record is made up of songs the sister duo originally wrote in high school, but have now re-recorded. As the two have put it, it’s “the record we never could have made as teenagers, full of songs we never could have written as adults.”

Ahead of the album’s release, they have shared another new song from it, “Don’t Believe The Things They Tell You (They Lie).” Sara shared an adorable story about the track, saying, “Our mother tells a story about watching the 1980s television show Punky Brewster with us when we were four years old. The episode’s morality tale focused on lying, and near the end of the show, she describes one of us climbing onto her back, sobbing into her neck and confessing a lie we’d told her earlier in the day. At 15, we started telling lies again, and we absolved ourselves constantly in the lyrics of our songs.”

The twins also celebrated their shared birthday yesterday by sharing a throwback photo and captioning it, “Today is our birthday. Let it be known that Tegan is older. Please wish her a graceful transition into her glorious golden years.”

Watch the lyric video for “Don’t Believe The Things They Tell You (They Lie)” above.

Hey, I’m Just Like You is out 9/27 via Sire. Pre-order it here.

