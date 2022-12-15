Tegan And Sara had a big year. They unveiled their Amazon Prime show High School based on their book of the same title, and they released their new album Cry Baby, which was previewed with compelling singles and electric late-night performances.

They’re not done — they went on The Late Late Show with James Corden last night to perform their single “Smoking Weed Alone.” Together, they’re energetic and explosive, but also sincere as they sing, “I just wanna be alone / I just wanna be alone,” in the chorus. As it goes on, it gets even more powerful.

In an interview with Seth Meyers, Tegan discussed working on the book and TV series High School. “We hadn’t done anything like this before,” she explained. “When we sold the book, I think the first part of the process was just terror because we had to write a book. Then a couple months into it, our editor was like, ‘You need a timeline and some structure.’ We decided we would just tell our story in our own voices and just have the chapters alternate and there’s a lot of embellishment on both of our parts. It’s kind of cool when you read the book because there’s stories that come from both our perspectives and they’re very different so it’s basically like going to dinner with us.”

Watch their performance of “Smoking Weed Alone” above.