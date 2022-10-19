Ahead of their new album, Crybaby, dropping this Friday, Tegan And Sara provide a third teaser with “Smoking Weed Alone.” Accompanied by a trippy video filmed from the perspective of someone who just got stoned and is watching the twins sing, it adds to the electronic dizziness that the song creates.

“With this album, I wanted there to be a dialogue that we could have about the songs,” Sara said (as Stereogum notes). “Some of Tegan’s songs became almost like duets because she allowed me to go in there and challenge her to rewrite lyrics. I wanted a narrative that could tie into our relationship and some of the things that were happening in our life, even if the song wasn’t about that. And for ‘Smoking Weed Alone,’ there’s a chorus where we’re sort of singing to each other, and we haven’t done that before, in our career.”

This dynamic of Tegan And Sara dueting with each other crosses into the visual component as well. Before releasing “Smoking Weed Alone,” they released the bass-crafted “I Can’t Grow Up” and explored heartbreak on “Faded Like A Feeling.” They also have a show, High School, currently airing on Amazon Freevee, which was inspired by their 2019 memoir.

Watch Tegan And Sara’s video for “Smoking Weed Alone” above.

Crybaby is out 10/21 via Mom+Pop Music. Pre-save it here.