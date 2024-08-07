Last month, Jack Black announced that “all future creative plans” for Tenacious D, including a tour, were being put on hold after bandmate Kyle Gass joked about the assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump during a concert. A world without the D? That would be a cosmic shame. But on Tuesday, Black gave an encouraging update on the future of the band.

“We need to take a break. Everybody needs a break sometime,” Black told Variety at the premiere of his new video game movie, Borderlands. “And we’ll be back.” When asked if he’s been in contact with Gass, the KG to his JB, he replied, “Yeah, we’re friends. That hasn’t changed. These things take time sometimes… And we’ll be back when it feels right.” Tenacious D is “probably my favorite job,” Black added. “It’s a work of art, it’s my baby.”

Shortly after his comments went viral, Gass wrote on Instagram, “The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake. I don’t condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone. What happened was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement. I profoundly apologize to those I’ve let down and truly regret any pain I’ve caused.” The apology post has since been deleted.