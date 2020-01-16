The 1975 Drop The Jovial ‘Me & You Together Song’ And Announce 2020 Tour Dates

The 1975 are hard at work on their upcoming album, Notes On A Conditional Form (so much so that they pushed back some tour dates to give them more time to get it done). Now they have shared another advance look at the record, a new single called “Me & You Together Song.”

The track is immediately upbeat, and the bright pop-rock tune stays that way for its three-and-a-half-minute run time. On the song, Matty Healy sings about wanting somebody who doesn’t feel the same way: “I’ve been in love with her for ages / And I can’t seem to get it right / I fell in love with her in stages / My whole life.”

Healy also seems to address his sexuality on the song, singing, “I’m sorry that I’m kinda queer, it’s not as weird as it appears / It’s ’cause my body doesn’t stop me / Oh, it’s OK, lots of people think I’m gay.” He previously spoke about his sexuality, saying in an interview last year, “I would, and have, kissed beautiful men, but I don’t want to f*ck them. It stops for me when it comes to [sex].”

The song comes just days after Healy shared a new release date for Notes On A Conditional Form, saying, “We have been finishing our album, so we’ve been very busy. It takes like three months or something to physically make a record on vinyl, so it comes out on the 24th of April, I think. Sorry if that’s annoying or whatever.”

That date certainly lines up with the group’s just-announced North American tour, which kicks off on April 27 and runs until the middle of June. They will also be joined on most dates by Phoebe Bridgers and Beabadoobee.

Listen to “Me & You Together Song” above, and find The 1975’s upcoming tour dates below.

04/27 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *#

04/29 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater (formerly Austin360) *#

05/02 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *#

05/03 — El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center *#

05/05 — Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena *#

05/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *

05/08 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre *

05/11 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *#

05/13 — Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena *#

05/14 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *#

05/16 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *#

05/18 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *#

05/19 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center *#

05/21 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *#

05/23 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem *#

05/26 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *#

05/29 — Hanover, MD @ The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel *#

06/02 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center *#

06/03 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse *#

06/05 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *#

06/06 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *#

06/08 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place *#

06/09 — Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater *#

06/11 — Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center#

06/12 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

* with Phoebe Bridgers

# with Beabadoobee

Notes On A Conditional Form is out 04/24 via Dirty Hit/Polydor Records.