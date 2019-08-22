Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Is The 1975 a rock band? That’s a question that has been asked a lot (including by us, with that exact wording) since Matty Healy and company emerged with their self-titled debut album in 2013. If there is anybody who doubts that The 1975 is in fact a rock band, whatever arguments they are grasping onto have just been rendered invalid thanks to the band’s new single, “People.”

If The 1975 only flirted with rock before, “People” is the band having lunch with rock’s father and asking for permission to marry it. There are aggressive drums, in-your-face guitar, and an even more impassioned vocal performance from Healy, all of which come together to once and for all conclude that The 1975 rocks. Healy, by the way, does a solid Marilyn Manson impression in the video for the song, in which he sports straightened black hair and an artificially pale complexion, as he and the rest of the group perform the song in a completely chaotic environment.

Ahead of the video’s release, Matty Healy playfully warned his fans that the song is an explicit one, tweeting, “Version on radio will be a heavy edit cos there’s so much saying ‘f*cking’ so make sure you go blast on every place where you can say ‘f*cking’ immediately after and get all that sweet edgy content!!!!”

Notes On A Conditional Form is out 2/21 via Dirty Hit/Polydor Records.