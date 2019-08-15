Getty Image

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy isn’t afraid to speak his mind when it comes to issues that are important to him, like climate activism and abortion laws. The band performed in Dubai last night, and while there, Healy addressed local laws that forbid homosexual acts, most notably by kissing a male fan during the show.

As the band performed “Loving Someone” (with rainbow colors displayed behind them), Healy left the stage to hug a male fan in the audience, and the two also shared a kiss. At another point in the show, Healy said, “Sometimes, I try to help more than I have the power to actually help, and sometimes it gets me in trouble. I’m scared. I’m scared being here right now because I don’t want to say the wrong thing. I just want… I just want us to identify as humans, and not as groups of individual, different people.”

Healy was clearly emotional as he continued, “I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I know it seems indulgent… I know it seems indulgent for me to cry. I do this every night and it’s the same thing. I see so much passion and pain, and I know what you guys are going through, and I know that you’re not representative of your government. I can’t do this without saying anything, I can’t do it without saying anything. I’m sorry, I just can’t do it, so if you want to arrest me for lifting my shirt or swearing or whatever… I’m just doing this out of love and I love you guys, and I’m sorry if I upset you.”