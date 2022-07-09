Back in May, The Black Keys released their eleventh album Dropout Boogie. The project arrived a year after their tenth effort Delta Kream which earned a Grammy nomination at this year’s award show for Best Contemporary Blues Album. Dropout Boogie arrived with ten songs and a lone guest appearance from Billy F Gibbons, and soon, The Black Keys will bring the project, and Delta Kream, along for their first-ever amphitheater tour. Ahead of those string of shows, the duo that is Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney stopped by CBS Mornings’ Saturday Sessions to perform songs from Dropout Boogie.

During their time on Saturday Sessions, The Black Keys performed “Wild Child” and “It Ain’t Over” from Dropout Boogie before taking a trip back in time to play “Gold On The Ceiling,” the double Platinum record from their 2011 Grammy-winning album El Camino. In addition to the performances, Auerbach and Carney also took a moment to look back and their careers during an interview with CBS’ Anthony Mason.

“We communicate now more than we did even when we were 22,” Carney said. “We turned into old farts.” Auerbach added, “We’ve only got each other to talk to, we might as well go back in the van. Especially with the 20th anniversary, it’s made us put some things in perspective. I’m always reminded when I get with Pat how easy it is to just make music. We don’t even talk about, it’s a magical gift we were given.”

You can watch The Black Keys perform “Wild Child,” “It Ain’t Over,” and “Gold On The Ceiling” on CBS Mornings’ Saturday Sessions above.

The Black Keys is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.